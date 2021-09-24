Friday, September 24, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga urge entertainment industry to demand action on climate change

Camila Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga urge entertainment industry to demand action on climate change

From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2021 15:53 IST
Celebs urge to demand action on climate change
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Celebs urge to demand action on climate change 

From Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga to Camila Cabello, over 60 musicians, actors and artists have urged entertainment industry executives to ask US Congress to pass climate change legislation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, several artists teamed up with the NRDC Action Fund to pen a letter to Warner Music Group CEO Lincoln Benet, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others to lend their support to US President Joe Biden's infrastructure bills.

"Congress has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in a clean, just, and equitable future for all by passing the robust climate action that President Biden called for in his Build Back Better agenda. As the top leaders of the entertainment industry -- one of the nation's most powerful and influential business sectors -- you are needed to lead our community's call for action and embrace this vision for a better world," the letter read.

Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres, Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon, Joey King, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sean Penn and Kerry Washington have also signed the letter.

(ANI)

Write a comment

Click Mania
Modi Us Visit 2021

Top News

Latest News