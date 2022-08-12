BTS' Jungkook's mysterious pic breaks the Internet; ARMY loves K-pop star's 'Photo Folio' project

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BTS_BIGHIT Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook never ceases to surprise. After the K-pop band announced their hiatus, JK first broke the Internet with his solo collaboration with Charlie Puth in Left and Right and it is his mysterious photo that has taken the Internet by storm. The Korean star posted a photo on Big Hit's Twitter page and ARMY can't stop swooning over his red eyes.

Media reports state that the photo captioned, "Me, Myself, and Jung Kook'' is the new teaser image that signals the start of a new photo book project for BTS. Each of the members of the band -- RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will participate in it. Not only this, but they will also be the editors and will be responsible for the design of the project completely. This includes initial concept design, styling, props and much more. Jungkook is the first of the septet to release his 'Photo Folio'. It is said to be on the theme "Powerful".

ARMY is loving Jungkook's new feat. Here's how they reacted to latest photo from BTS:

Meanwhile, formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- has seen unprecedented success. After working together for 9 years, the band has decided to go on a temporary hiatus. While it was initially assumed that they are disbanding, each of the members on separate occasions has confirmed that they are not breaking up. Instead, they will be focusing on individual careers for a while. They also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge. Before that, they also took a mini break in 2019.

Talking about Jungkook, before the band announced the hiatus, he released a solo single called 'My You' and dedicated it to ARMY. More recently, he collaborated with US singer-songwriter Charlie Puth for a single 'Left and Right'. The two artists had performed together on the stage of a South Korean music awards show in 2018.

