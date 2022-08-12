Brahmastra: Shah Rukh Khan's look LEAKED? Video, photos from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BADAJAANWAR Brahmastra leaked pics

Brahmastra: Cine buffs are eagerly waiting for Ayan Mukerji's film for various reasons. Fans are excited as the Bollywood film rings together Alia Bhatt ad Ranbir Kapoor together for the first time on the screen. Apart from that, since the beginning, it has been speculated that Shah Rukh Khan would be making a powerful cameo in the film. However, the latter has not been confirmed by the Brahmastra team yet. But seems like leaked photos from the film that have gone viral on social media gave away the surprise.

After the trailer launch of the mythological sci-fi drama 'Brahmastra', several people speculated that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. Back in June, SRK's fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as 'Vayu'. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it's SRK's look from 'Brahmastra'.

In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK's character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman's silhouette starts to appear.

The particular glimpse made SRK's fans extremely happy.

"Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra," a Twitter user wrote. "SRK's cameo will be Ayan Mukerji's ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan," another one wrote.

However, it is not yet known if the viral clip is from Brahmastra or just a fan-made edit.

Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest release 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan's 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'.

Now Srkians are eagerly waiting for 2023 as SRK is all set to make his full-fledged return to cinemas with 'Pathaan', , followed by 'Jawan' and 'Dunki'.

--with ANI inputs

