Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan's Bollywood film sees unexpected opening

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Collection Day 1: Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Bollywood film has hit the theaters after a long struggle. In the pre-production, the Bollywood remake had a difficult time getting in rights to Forrest Gump, the original Hollywood film. during the shooting and production, COVID had hit the world following lockdowns. Later, in the post-production, when the film was closer to the release date, 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trended big time on social media. Finally, the film released on Raksha Bandhan.

Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report

"Laal Singh Chaddha had a low first day in the 10-11 crore nett though with a pick up post the afternoon it managed to get in double digits but it will just about. No doubt the number is low as its come on a holiday as well though its not a huge holiday but when a film does not cater to the youth or mass then you cant really expect big opening numbers in todays scenario.," reported Box Office India.

It is being projected that the film's box office earnings will be the lowest for an Aamir Khan film in recent times. "Laal Singh Chaddha has taken a slow start of 15-20% and the opening numbers coming across India are likely to shock the film industry but with the trends of business over the past 4 months its not really shocking but just disappointing that the audience has kept away from the film initially," stated another BOI report.

Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend

Aamir Khan has time and again trended on Twitter for his past controversial remark. Netizens again brutally trolled him on the micro-blogging site and went one step ahead by making the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha go viral. The actor was in the national capital recently where he addressed the 'Boycott' trend on Twitter and responded by saying, "If I have hurt anyone by any means, I regret it. I don't want to hurt anyone. If someone doesn't want to watch the film, I'd respect their sentiment. I'd, however, love for people to go watch the movie because it's our labour of love. A lot of people have worked hard on this film, and I hope people like it," added Aamir. For the unversed, last month, some Twitter users started using the hashtag #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha, asking people to not watch the movie.

Laal Singh Chaddha remake of Forrest Gump

Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' which had Tom Hanks in the lead role. It is scheduled to release on August 11. 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. Chaitanya Akkineni aka Naga Chaitanya is also a part of the film.

