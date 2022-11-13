BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: Performance at opening ceremony in Qatar CONFIRMED

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BIG HIT BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook at FIFA World Cup 2022: There's no stopping BTS aka Bangtan Boys. In the latest BTS news, K-pop star Jungkook, whose real name is Jeon Jungkook is set to perform at football's mega event that begins on November 20. The news was confirmed by his agency Big Hit Entertainment. Not only this, but he will also contribute in the official soundtrack on FIFA World 2022.

"BTS 'Jungkook' will participate in the 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup official soundtrack and World Cup opening ceremony performance. Please look forward to it! Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!" the tweet by Big Hit in Korean reads.

It was only recently that Jungkook was spotted at the Qatar airport. Several videos and photos of him from the airport and shooting a 'secret project' went viral on social media. However, the reason for his visit to the country in the Middle East was not revealed.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, BTS revealed plans to pursue solo careers. Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Days after the band went on hiatus, Jungkook announced his collaboration with Charlie Puth. 'Left and Right', a collaboration single by BTS member and the US singer-songwriter topped music charts across the world.

Talking about Jungkook's solo projects, on BTS' 9th anniversary, he released a song titled 'My You' which is JK's way of expressing his love for the fans. He personally produced the song together with Hiss Noise. Apart from this, Jungkook has long been open about a mixtape that he is working on. So, that's definitely on the table.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge.

