BTS Jungkook drops his bag to greet ARMY; winks at fans & makes heart sign in viral video | Watch

BTS Jungkook's video from the airport has gone viral. The Korean star was greeted with loud cheers as he stepped out and he reciprocated with the same enthusiasm. ARMY is loving the gesture. Watch the viral video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2022 8:23 IST
BTS Jungkook viral video, hd pics
Image Source : TWITTER/_RAPPERJK BTS Jungkook

BTS Jungkook is one of the most popular Korean celebs across the globe. The K-pop star and his bandmates -- RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope and V aka Kim Taehyung -- enjoy a huge fan following globally and every time they step out, fans happen to cross their path no matter the city, state or country. Recently, Jungkook was spotted at the airport where he met an excited bunch of ARMY. 

As he stepped out to get into his car, the K-pop star was welcomed with loud cheers. Jungkook being Jungkook greeted fans with the same spirits. He dropped his bag at once to greet them. He bowed low, waved at them frantically, winked a couple of times and also made heart signs to show his love and gratitude to ARMY. As Jungkook sat in his cars, his fans kept screaming his name. Before leaving, he waved at them for the last time from the car window, sending ARMY into a tizzy. The video has gone viral on social media. Watch it here:

ARMY loved the way Jungkook greeted his fans. "This is one of millions reason why i love him so freakin much, from their debut until now he's NEVER change! He still the most humble and well mannered man eventho he's like the most popular & successful kpop idol in the whole world rn," a user write. Another said, "He was humble and consistent like this all the time. He's the cutest among all the idols I know.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, BTS revealed plans to pursue solo careers. Septet Jin, 29, Suga, 29, J-Hope, 28, RM, 27, V, 26, Jimin, 26, and Jungkook, 24, broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

Days after the band went on hiatus, Jungkook announced his collaboration with Charlie Puth. Jungkook is yet to announce his project yet.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some down time to recharge.

