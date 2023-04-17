BTS Jhope Military Service: Rapper to enlist today; Jungkook returns to Seoul & Jin drops cryptic comment

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER BTS Jhope to enlist in the military as Jungkook returns to Seoul

BTS Jhope Military Service: The day is here when BTS rapper Jung Hoseok aka Jhope will enlist in mandatory military service. In an emotional last Weverse LIVE on Friday, Jhope confirmed that he will enlist on April 17. The rapper affirmed that his dispatch date is October 17 which makes his enlist date April 17. For the same, BTS' youngest member Jungkook also returned to Seoul, Korea from LA to send off his 'Hobi Hyung'.

BTS Jhope had already hinted that his military enlistment date is near. As the day arrived, the BTS ARMY flooded the internet with emotional posts expressing their sad feelings. many many lauded Jungkook for cutting his LA schedule short for Jhope, while others expressed how teary-eyed they are that Hobi is leaving. On the other hand, BTS' eldest member Jin dropped a comment on Weverse and said that there is only one day left after which Jhope will join him.

Taking to Twitter, a fan wrote, "jungkook adjusting his schedule and coming home to send off his hobi hyung and taehyung coming home to send off his seokjin hyung. i love them!!!" Another tweeted, "our sunshine #hobi is leaving."

Another fan said, "me trying to enjoy my day acting like everything is okay knowing perfectly that hobi is leaving tomorrow."

Last month, BTS' management agency BigHit Music confirmed that Jhope will start his mandatory military service soon. In a statement posted on Weverse, the agency said the 29-year-old singer has applied for "the termination of his enlistment postponement". "We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement," the statement read.

"We ask you for your continued love and support for Jhope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist," the agency added.

Meanwhile, Jin was the first member of the boy band to be enlisted in the military. He began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp in December last year.

