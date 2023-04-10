BTS Jungkook's photos with Bang Si Hyuk and record producer Andrew Watt go viral: 'What's cooking'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HITMANB72 BTS Jungkook's photo with Bang Si Hyuk goes viral

BTS Jungkook has been making headlines with his latest looks and videos. Recently, the most popular Kpop idol of the biggest boyband BTS, the singer was clicked at the airport leaving for the US which raised the anticipation of the fans about his upcoming project. In June last year, the Kpop band BTS announced that they would be focusing on their individual journeys for a while till they complete their mandatory military service. Following the same, JHope, Jin, and Jimin released their solo albums and broke many records. BTS Suga is all set to launch his solo album D-Day and his documentary 'Road To D-Day'. Now, fans are excited to see what Jungkook has in his kitty.

Bang Si Hyuk, also known as 'Hitman Bang', took to his Instagram on Sunday to give a glimpse into BTS Jungkook's recording. The HYBE chairman shared a photo with the 'Euphoria' singer and record producer Andrew Watt. On the other hand, American record executive Scott Braun also shared some photos and videos from the recording in which JK can be seen singing. He wrote, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one."

Check out the posts here-

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BTS Jungkook flew away to Los Angeles and broke the internet with his look. The star singer was seen dressed in a denim jacket and jeans. He was recently appointed as the global ambassador of the fashion luxury brand Calvin Klein and flaunted the same in style. However, it was JK's ponytail that attracted much attention.

Fans went gaga over Jungkook's hairstyle and flooded Twitter with appreciation. A fan wrote, "the double denim ck fit with the ponytail. jungkook serving looks as always." Another said, "Jungkook brought with him extra ponytail.. so cute"

While BTS Jungkook is yet to release his first solo album, he has released many individual projects since last June. The BTS Maknae performed at the FIFA World Cup in November last year where he sang his football anthem 'Dreamers'. the song broke many records. Jungkook also featured in the song 'Left and Right' by American singer Charlie Puth.

