BTS V, BLACKPINK Jennie, Jungkook and other Kpop idols attend Harry Styles concert | Videos go viral

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK Jennie and Rose, Jungkook, RM aka Kim Namjoon, Suga aka Min Yoongi and other Kpop idols treated fans with photos and videos as they attended English singer Harry Styles concert in Seol. According to the reports, a total of 21 Kpop artists attended the gala event and shared many videos of them grooving to the popular songs. Fans were most excited to see BTS and BLACKPINK members enjoying the concert. Since there were reports of BTS V and Jennie dating a while ago, fans were eager to see if they attended the gig together. However, going by the viral videos, while Taehyung was spotted enjoying with Jungkook, RM and Suga; BLACKPINK's Rose and Jennie were seated a few seats away from them. This left the fans disappointed yet hopeful about their relationship

BTS Kim Taehyung and RM set the internet on fire when they dropped photos from the Harry Styles concert on Instagram. The Kpop boy band leader also shared a picture in which four out of the seven band members were seen posing and getting clicked with styles. Other videos from the show that went viral presented Taekook grooving to songs and making the most of their time.

While BTS V sported a red jacket, Jungkook and Suga were dressed in black and RM in white. Check out the viral videos of BTS members here-

BLACKPINK members Rose and Jennie also shared glimpses of their fun night at the Harry Styles concert. Check out the divas enjoying themselves and singling along with the English singer.

Check out-

Harry Styles was in Korea as a part of his 'Love On Tour' International tour. He performed in Seoul which was attended by other Kpop idols like Somi, MONSTA X’s Hyungwon, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung, ENHYPEN’s Jay, PENTAGON’s Kino among others.

Meanwhile, BTS members have some very exciting projects for fans in the future. While Jimin is all set to release his solo album FACE by the end of this month, rapper Jhope will be enlisting for mandatory military service soon. On the other hand, Kim Taehyung broke the internet with his cover photos in Elle Korea magazine.

