BTS Jimin FINALLY reveals his back moon tattoos in goofy video; ARMY calls it 'thirst trap'

BTS Jimin is on a record-breaking spree with his first solo album FACE. His songs from the album- Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt 2 - have been ruling the charts and also earned the BTS singer the top spot on Billboard Hot Top 100 making history. Since Jimin started the promotional junket of his solo album, fans have been asking him to show moon tattoos on his back. While the singer has been teasing fans with glimpses here and there, now he has finally revealed it all.

BTS Jimin on Wednesday shared a goofy video on his Instagram in which he can be seen sitting with his back to the camera and flaunting the tattoos. The white cut-out t-shirt gives a complete glimpse of the phases of the moon that Jimin has inked on his back. At the end of the viral video, the singer turns and gives a goofy smile.

Check out the video here-

Earlier during a fan meet for his solo album FACE, the audience had asked Jimin to remove his jacket and show his tattoos. Since the singer had to go and change for his performance, he gave a little sneak peek into the same and removes his jacket. The video left the fans swooning. Check out-

Interestingly, Jimin originally had a moon inked on the back of his neck which represented the moon phase on June 13th, 2013, which is the date BTS debuted. Later, he got five more moons in different phases after BTS V aka Kim Taehyung showed him a fan art.

Other than the moon tattoos, BTS Jimin has several more tattoos like 'NEVERMIND', '13', 'Young Forever', 'Youth' and their BTS friendship tattoos '7' among others.

Meanwhile, BTS Jimin is riding high on success with the release of his album FACE. He became the first South Korean solo artist to top US chart-- Billboard’s Hot 100 with his song 'Like Crazy'. Furthermore, his album FACE opened at No 2 — earning the second-largest debut week of 2023 after Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time.

Reacting to Jimin's achievement, BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon and rapper Jhope congratulated him and told him that they are proud.

