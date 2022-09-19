Jimin's Tattoos: BTS star gets new moon ink; know meaning behind his different tattoos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHIMMYSBABE Jimin's tattoos and their meanings

Jimin Tattoos: Kpop idol Jimin is the only BTS member other than Jungkook who is in love with getting inked. The singer has many tattoos on his body and each one of them has a special sugnificance or meaning. During his recent LIVE chat with ARMY on Weverse, the 'With You' singer revealed that he got new moon tattoos after his best friend and BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung showed him a fan art. It's not a secret that fans go gaga over Jimin's tattoos as well and want him to flaunt them as much as possible.

While Jimin has more than six tattoos, do you know the meaning behind each one of them? Let's have a look-

NEVERMIND- At first the fans thought that the tattoo was temporary. The ink hinted at BTS' "Intro: Nevermind" and it is believed that the location of the tattoos is from the lyrics "Never mind / It's not easy but engrave it onto your chest".

13- Jimin has a '13' tattoo on his wrist. Fans saw the tattoo during a 2020 live stream of the singer. The date has two meanings- It is Jimin birthday (13 October) and also BTS' debut date (13 June, 2013).

Young Forever- Inspired by the BTS song Young Forever, Jimin has the two words written at the back of each of his elbows. The tattoos also have an interesting story. Fans first noticed that Jimin has a new ink when during the February 2020 concert, the singer had bandages on the elbows. Later, during the livestream on May 11, the tattoos were finally revealed.

Crescent Moon- The moon also has a deeper meaning which is inked on the back of Jimin's neck. It represents the moon phase on June 13th 2013, which is the date BTS debuted.

Now, the 'Filter' singer has got 5 moon in different phases after Kim Taehyung showed him a fan art. While the picture of the tattoo isn't available yet, Jimin recently showed the fan art that is similar to his ink.

Youth- Jimin has 'Youth' written in cursive behind his left ear. The tattoo represent BTS song 'Youth' as well as an upcoming BTS-inspired K-Drama.

7- During the BTS Festa 2022 dinner, the BTS members decided to get a '7' tattoo. Soon after, Jimin introduced the ink that he got on the inside of his finger. During a recent LIVE, the singer revealed, "like I told you guys before, I wanted it here so that you'd be able to see it when I hold the mic when I sing, but because my hands are really small, you can't really see it. you have to use a thinner mic to see it."

Well, each one of Jimin's tattoos is well-thought and has a deeper meaning. Do you want to know about BTS Jungkook's tattoos and their meanings? Check out here.

