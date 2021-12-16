Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional paying tribute to his father Rishi Kapoor: 'I miss him terribly today'

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/FILE PHOTO Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional paying tribute to his father Rishi Kapoor

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji recently unveiled the poster of their highly anticipated film ‘Brahmastra’ at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. The film will hit the theatres on September 09, 2022. At the event, Ranbir paid a small emotional tribute to his late father Rishi Kapoor. The actor got emotional and recalled his conversation with his father about the film that was under production for more than eight years. Speaking of the same, Ranbir shared how his dad was looking out for him when he first signed the film.

"I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of the film, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us. 'What are you guys doing? Who takes so long to make a film? Who spends so much money? Ranbir, you are not making a penny on this film. Nobody watches a VFX film in the country?' But I believe he is here somewhere and I hope he is proud. I hope he is smiling," Ranbir said. Ranbir Kapoor has a witty reply to fan's question about marrying Alia Bhatt

Ranbir then asked the audience in attendance to join him as he paid tributes to the late legendary star, who died in 2020 fighting his long battle with cancer. The 39-year-old star sang a few lines of the actor's popular song 'Om Shanti Om' from the 1980 romantic thriller 'Karz'. Ranbir then goes on to echo Rishi Kapoor’s popular dialogue "Kya tumne kabhi kisise pyaar kiya?" and the crowd screams 'Kiya'! Then the actor (Shiva) calls her 'Shakti' on the stage.

Calling his ladylove Alia Bhatt, Ranbir said that without her (Alia), he couldn't talk about "heart and love". Alia also said that she got emotional on hearing Ranbir speak about his father. "I am sorry but right now I am a little emotional because of what you said. I immediately started to..." Alia said fighting back tears as Ranbir patted her back.

The actress added, "This has been such a long journey. It is a big day for us. I am shaking."

Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The multi-starrer project was slated to release in the year 2019 but got delayed to the summer of 2020 and then to December but could not hit the screens due to the COVID-19 pandemic.