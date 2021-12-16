Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor has a witty reply to fan's question about marrying Alia Bhatt

Lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been dating each other, were seen at their candid best at Brahmastra's motion poster launch event. Alia-Ranbir along with Ayan Mukerji unveiled the poster at Thyagraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. After the trailer launch, they answered several fan questions while subtly engaging in some adorable PDA. One inevitable question which was asked by a fan to Ranbir during the Q&A session was "When will you marry Alia, or someone else?" Ranbir wittily replied and said, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."

Turning towards Alia, he cheekily added, Humari kab hogi?" A visibly blushing Alia replied by saying, "Why are you asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan. The filmmaker replied by smartly dodging the situation and said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date." He added that they'd have to wait for the wedding date.

The fan event included the celebs interacting with the fans, clicking selfies and watching Brahamastra's motion poster in which Ranbir stars as Shiva. While Ranbir wore a sporty t-shirt with blue jeans and a jacket, Alia looked stunning in a strapless cropped red top with a cut-out design and a matching skirt of the same shade.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra', set to release in theatres on September 9, 2022, also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy are also part of the star cast.

The film's story which is based on Indian mythology has been constructed as a trilogy with the first part following the protagonist Shiva (Ranbir), who is in love with Isha (Alia). Ayan's magnum opus, the 'Brahmastra' trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures.

