Bollywood debuts to watch out for in 2023: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan & more

Year 2022 has seen some enormous releases and films roaring at the box office. Post the pandemic films have brought the audience back to the theatres with some great stories and a stellar cast. The year 2023 is going to be a year filled with powerful debuts and we have a list of newcomers who are all set to make their Bollywood debut in the upcoming year. We can't wait to watch them on screen!

Suhana Khan: Suhana is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter has previously acted in a short film.

Khushi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor's sister and Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter will also be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's musical film The Archies. The actress was lauded for her first look for the film.

Varun Tej: The very handsome Varun Tej is stepping foot in the Bollywood industry with his bi -lingual film #VT13. The actor will be seen in a new avatar and will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force officer for the very first time, and we are more than excited to see him on screen.

Pashmina Roshan: Two decades after Shahid Kapoor's film 'Ishq Vishk' released, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani announced his sequel titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' starring Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf and Naila Grewal.

Agastya Nanda: The grandson of Amitabh Bachchan is all set to mark his debut with Zoya Akhtar's aspirational project The Archies. While not much has been revealed about his role, the film will receive a Netflix release and also stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Guru Randhawa: It's no more a secret that the ace singer Guru Randhawa is making his Bollywood debut in 2023 with a family entertainer titled Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay. Guru will be seen playing the protagonist in the movie which also stars Saiee M Manjrekar and Anupam Kher along with him.

Ahaan Panday: Ahaan Panday who is also the cousin to the Bollywood diva Ananya Pandey will be stepping in Bollywood with his upcoming movie that has not been announced it. It is believed to be a superhero film starring Ajay Devgn and produced by Yash Raj Films.

Junaid Khan: The very talented son of Aamir Khan seems to be following his father's footsteps as he is gearing up for his Bollywood debut in 2023. Junaid is already shooting for his debut film titled Maharaja.

Well, we are looking forward to 2023 for these handsome men and beautiful women to come on screen and take us aback with their performances.

