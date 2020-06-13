Image Source : INSTAGRAM Disha Patani can kill with her moves and these dance videos are proof

Bollywood actress Disha Patani carved a niche for herself in Bollywood in a small span of time. From working with all big directors to romancing the superstars, the actress has already checked many things off her list. Her chemistry with Tiger Shroff has a separate fan base altogether. Starting her journey with Telugu films, she made her Bollywood debut with a small role in the film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and garnered much attention for her infectious smile. Then Baaghi 2 and Bharat were the game-changing films for her. There is no denying that the actress impresses with her dance moves as superbly as she does with her charming screen presence.

Disha has herself claimed that she loves to dance and it is her go-to stress buster. She even keeps treating fans with her sassy moves every now and then through social media. As the actress celebrates her 28th birthday, let's have a look at her mind-boggling dance videos that leave our jaws open every time we watch them.

Disha Patani channels her inner Beyonce

Actress Disha Patani appears to love American singer and performer Beyonce as she keeps sharing videos grooving to her songs. Recently, she had shared a video after accepting the viral Savage Challenge and channeled her inner Beyonce acing the sassy moves. "Beyonce vibes are on #savagechallenge," she had captioned the video. It shows Disha flaunting her droolworthy abs and stunning moves.

Beyonce Again!

Disha Patani shared another video acing the choreography on Beyonce's song. Looking absolutely sizzling in a casual avatar, the diva shows off her curves and aces the steps. She also earned compliments from netizens as well as rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.

Do You Love Me BTS

Disha Patani wasn't the leading lady of Tiger Shroff's film Baaghi 3 but her song Do You Love Me broke all records. The actress was seen flaunting sassy moves in the song and raised the temperature with her look. The BTS shared by Disha on Instagram shows how hard she worked to nail every step.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff - Bang Bang

Birthday girl Disha Patani has the most amazing chemistry with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. While the duo hasn't come out in the open about their relationship status, fans love to see them together. Not just going out for dinners dates, but Disha and Tiger love to dance with each other as well. The actress had shared a video grooving to Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang song and it is a treat to eyes.

Street Dancing!

If her glamourous avatar wasn't enough, Disha Patani knows how to slay in the most basic way. Even when she is chilling with her friend and dancing, she looks the hottest. Check out this video and you'll what I mean.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor starrer Malang. Her performance was much appreciated in the film. She will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite superstar Salman Khan.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage