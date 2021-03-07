Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ASEESKAUR Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra to feature in Asees Kaur's music video

There is exciting news for all the Bigg Boss fans as there two favourite contestants are coming together to create magic on screen. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra have joined hands for singer Asees Kaur's upcoming music video. The song is produced by Vyrl Originals.

The makers released the first look of the video where the two portray a newlywed couple. Rubina looks pretty wearing a red Chura. The song appears to be a romantic number. Sharing the post on her Twitter handle, Asees wrote, "Next song with SHERNI of Bigg Boss, Rubina Dilaik. Can’t wait for all of you to hear it."

This song would mark Rubina's first project after her Bigg Boss 14 participation. Rubina came into the reality show with a huge fan base she had earlier garnered with her roles in shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chotti Bahu, and she took home the Bigg Boss trophy plus Rs 36 lakh in the grand finale on Sunday night.

Through her social media, Rubina thanked her fans after the win. She said, "Thank you so much, I am out with my beautiful third eye. It is because of your love and support that I've become the winner of Bigg Boss 14. I have so much to share with you all. This is a special mention for all those who have believed in me and showered so much of love."

Further, she said, "I don't have words to express how happy I am. I really really thank each one of you from the bottom of my heart for being there for me at every given point of time. I am out after 143 days and now also I am thinking whether it is a dream or reality. You all have turned my dreams into reality. Thank you so much, You are the best! And again I would say that I am a fan of my fans. And this is for all my ardent followers for giving me strength to turn my dreams into reality."

She concluded by saying, "Now I will be back on my social media as this was just a quick live to thank each one of you for your wonderful support. I am short of words to tell you that how important you people are for me.