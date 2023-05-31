Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli sheds light on nepotism, says 'When you don't belong to filmy family..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKITAMBOLI Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli sheds light on nepotism

Nikki Tamboli, who is a well-known personality with a significant tenure in the industry, catapulted to fame after her notable stint on India's immensely popular reality show, Bigg Boss 14. Following her success on the show, she further showcased her talent by participating in Rohit Shetty's thrilling stunt-based programme, Khatron Ke Khiladi. Throughout the years, Nikki has actively worked across various television shows, films, and music videos, amassing a considerable fanbase and achieving widespread acclaim. With her active presence on social media, Nikki frequently grabs attention for her unique fashion choices, consistently making headlines. Whenever she shares a photo on her social media platforms, it instantly goes viral, leaving fans spellbound. In a recent interview, the actress candidly delved into her journey as an outsider, discussed her future career plans, and also shared her thoughts on the topic of nepotism.

Speaking to ETimes, the actress reflected on her journey. She said, "When you don't belong to a filmi family, the journey is not easy. I have been getting a lot of offers for item songs and music videos. While I don't regret letting go most of them, some of those videos become huge hits. Sometimes you lag behind because you have no one to guide you properly."

The actress went on to talk about her future plans. She also hinted at her Bollywood debut without revealing much. "I am not doing any TV shows in the near future. I am also not keen to do any reality shows now. I have a few exciting projects lined up, but I don't want to talk about it till the time they go on floors. I want to make my Bollywood debut soon," said Nikki.

For the uninitiated, Nikki Tamboli has also been a part of many South Indian films. On Indian television, it was Bigg Boss 14 that proved to be a turning point for her.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra's statement on pay parity in Bollywood: 'I get paid...’

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill to make his Bollywood debut soon? Here's what Gujarat Titan's player has to say

Latest Entertainment News