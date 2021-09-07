Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor starrer release date gets preponed by a week

The makers of the upcoming horror comedy 'Bhoot Police' have preponed the film's release date. The film is now set to release on September 10, 2021, a week earlier than the previous release date. Directed by Pawan Kripalani, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast including actors Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, and Jaaved Jaaferi. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a poster of the film with the updated release date.

Along with the poster, he wrote the caption, "Good news for your weekend! Bad news for Bhoots. #BhootPolice is releasing 7 days early! Streaming from 10th September only on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"

Jacqueline also shared the update on her Instagram handle.

Earlier the film was supposed to release on September 17. But now, it is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 10. 'Bhoot Police' was earlier slated to release in theaters. However, owing to the coronavirus pandemic after much delay the makers decided to release the film on OTT.

While Saif plays a character called Vibhooti, Arjun's character is named Chiraunji, Yami is Maya while Jacqueline plays Kanika.

After much anticipation, the makers recently released the teaser of the title track, 'Aayi Aayi Bhoot Police'. The song featuring Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez is a peppy number and the trio looked stunning together. Where Saif and Arjun who play ghostbusters in the film nailed it with their killer moves, Jacqueline stunned the audience with her graceful moves.

Shoot for the film began in last November and was completed by February 5. The film has been shot across Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The horror-comedy film has been directed by Pavan Kirpalani, who earlier made Ragini MMS and Phobia. The forthcoming film, which will trace the story of a group of ghost hunters and their hilarious adventures, is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.