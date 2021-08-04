Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/LARADUTTA Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta 'thankful' after overwhelming response on her role in Akshay Kumar starrer

Bell Bottom trailer became the highlight of Tuesday evening. Starring Akshay Kumar playing the role of a RAW agent, the spy-thriller is all slated to hit the theaters on August 19. Well, not just the storyline and the acting but also Lara Dutta's drastic transformation as the Prime Minister Indira Gandhi shocked everyone. Fans started praising her prosthetics and soon social media was filled with praises for the former Miss Universe. Well now, she has finally acknowledged all the appreciation and shared a thank you note for not just her fans but also for the people who made it all possible in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to the photo-sharing application, Lara posted monochromatic pictures of herself as well as with Akshay and wrote, "The response to our trailer for #BellBottom and the appreciation for the role of Mrs. Indira Gandhi has been overwhelming and my heart is filled with gratitude!! I’m so thankful for the faith that @akshaykumar @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh and @pooja_ent had in me!. And I’d also like to thank and give full credit to Vikram Gaikwad and his team for the incredible prosthetics and make up! Can’t wait for you’ll to watch the film in the theatres!! See you there on the 19th of August!!!"



During the press conference post the trailer launch, Dutta was asked about the character she portrays in the film. The actor initially asked members of the media to guess the character. "If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres," she promised. After much prodding, even by Kumar, Dutta said, "So you did see me in the trailer. I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi. That's me."

She further revealed, "All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi''s role. It was before I heard the script...But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her."

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram handle, Lara on Tuesday wrote, "#GoBellBottom A glimpse of all the high-octane action and drama you’ll witness on the big screen! #BellBottomTrailer out now."

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, "Bell Bottom" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. The movie will be released in theatres on August 19.

