Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta stuns as the Prime Minister in Akshay Kumar's film, fans call her 'phenomenal'

After a long wait, the action-packed trailer of superstar Akshay Kumar's upcoming spy drama 'BellBottom' was unveiled on Tuesday. The espionage thriller starring Akshay Kumar as a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent is set for theatrical release in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19. Akshay can be seen bringing out the 80s vibes while playing the role of a RAW agent who goes by the code name Bellbottom. Apart from Akshay, what caught everyone's attention was the role played by the leading ladies ie Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Lara looked absolutely unrecognisable as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Vaani is seen playing the role of Akshay's wife while Huma plays a spy helping Indian team.

Out of the three, it was Lara whose prosthetics amazed the audience as it transformed her into an older and mature character. Soon after the trailer came out, Netizens took to their respective social media handle and expressed how they couldn't even recognize that it was Lara.

ALSO READ: Bell Bottom Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar channels 80s' vibe at its best | VIDEO

Have a look at how Twitter went gaga about her avatar:

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12: Fans troll judges for praising Arunita Kanjilal and not Pawandeep Rajan. Know why

Speaking about the film, the Ranjit M Tewari directorial is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out: Wondering what will happen with Professor & his gang? Find out yourself!

Watch the trailer of Bell Bottom here: