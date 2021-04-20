Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates 9 years of Vicky Donor, says 'it seems like yesterday'

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating nine years of his debut film Vicky Donor. The actor had played an unconventional role of a sperm donor in the film and had earned applause from every corner. Since then, he has been playing roles that are different yet relatable in society. Talking about his first film, Ayushmann says it feels like yesterday but nine years have passed.

The actor wrote, "If I look back now, it seems like yesterday. The year 2012 and now it’s 2021. Coincidentally they’re the same jumbled digits. This shot reminds me of composing the line ‘kothe utte baeh ke akhiyaan milaunde’, I had written this verse of Paani Da Rang while I was shooting on this location, close to Rajouri Garden in Delhi. With perpetual butterflies in my stomach, I shot for this film, playing cricket or football with shoojit da, post pack up, every single day."

Ayushmann has always said that his first film Vicky Donor is very special for him. He also said that it shaped him as an actor. "'Vicky Donor' is my role of a lifetime for me and there are so many lovely memories attached to the film. This taboo-breaking film shaped me as an actor and told people about my intent to do differential and quirky cinema that will stand out for its content," he had said.

Reminiscing the movie's journey, Ayushmann said: "I will be forever thankful to Shootjit da for choosing me for 'Vicky Donor'. He gave wind beneath my wings, told an outsider like me that it was ok for me to dream, it was ok for me to chase my passion of being a Hindi film hero."

Ayushmann has since carved a niche for himself in the industry with projects like "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Badhaai Ho", "AndhaDhun", "Article 15" and "Bala". He will be next seen opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".