Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap recall the first time they heard of her cancer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has been actively talking about her journey since then. On World Cancer Day, Audible touched upon Ayushmann's feelings, experiences and thoughts during his wife's long battle with breast cancer through the podcast, 'My Ex-Breast'.

Ayushmann and Tahira recall the first time they heard of her cancer, - "We were together in Delhi when we got to know about it from a doctor, we didn't know at all. Ayushmann adds on this jarring experience that threw their world into a chaos. "There was a time when both of us were very vulnerable sitting in a hospital. Again, you know people are asking for pictures where we were sitting by. I was hiding behind a pillar, the security guy and feeling terrible."

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. She announced the news on Instagram in a long post. She wrote, "An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about ‘my badge of honour’ that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that’s the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe."

She continued by adding, "The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area.

"The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts!"

"Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it’s unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can’t do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses," she had written on Instagram.