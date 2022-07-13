Athiya Shetty FINALLY reacts to her & KL Rahul's 'wedding in three months' reports: I hope...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ATHIYA SHETTY, KL RAHUL Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul

All through Monday media reports claimed that Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will be getting married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul in the next three months. It was said that the families of the couple have met each other and wedding preparations are in full swing. In fact, it was also reported that the two have also finalised their home and will move in there after the nuptials.

While Athiya and KL Rahul have significantly refrained from talking about their relationship, the actress did react to the 'wedding in three months' rumours. Taking to her Instagram Story, the actress quashed the reports with a subtle jibe. "I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol,” she wrote. Take a look at Athiya's Instagram post:

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has been dating cricketer KL Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian national team for more than three years. The couple's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, the couple and their families have refrained from talking about it until now.

However, Athiya and KL Rahul have been open about their relationship. They have been spotted at movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media. There have been multiple reports claiming that Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with KL Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.