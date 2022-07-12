Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's wedding preparation in full swing, couple to tie the knot in three months?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KL RAHUL KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul getting married? If latest media reports are to be believed the star couple will be tying the knot this year itself. In fact, in the next three months. While the couple has been dating for a while, it was only recently that they accepted their relationship. And now, reports are rife that they have decided to take the plunge and take their relationship to the next step. Reportedly, the families have met and the two will be moving to their house very soon.

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, who has been dating cricketer KL Rahul, captain of IPL team Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian national team for more than three years, is set to tie the knot with him in the coming three months. Athiya and Rahul's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, there is no confirmation yet from the couple or their families yet.

A source close to Athiya told India Today that preparations for the wedding are going in full swing and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty and family. The couple, along with their families, reportedly visited the new house to see the progress as they will be moving in soon. The wedding, every detail of which is being overseen by the bride herself, is expected to take place in Mumbai.

According to the report, Athiya recently jetted off to Germany with KL Rahul for his treatment. The cricketer was ruled out of India's tour of England due to an injury. The 30-year-old, who sustained a groin injury, underwent surgery in Germany. The source further revealed that Rahul would remain there for about a month and Athiya would be by his side during his recovery.

Take a look at some adorable photos of Athiya and KL Rahul together

The two have been in a relationship for almost three years. They have been spotted at movie screenings, parties and posts pictures of each other on social media.

--with IANS inputs