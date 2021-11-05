Friday, November 05, 2021
     
Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel, Ahan Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Athiya Shetty who turned a year older on Friday (November 5), received some heartfelt birthday wishes from several celebrities from the Bollywood industry including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Anil Kapoor among others. Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty also dropped some unseen pictures of the actress with sweet notes.

New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2021 17:41 IST
Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has turned a year older on Friday (November 5). To make the day special for her, several members of the film industry including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor among others took to social media and wished the lovely actress with heartwarming notes, videos and pictures.

Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming birthday post for her. He wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)@athiyashetty #daughter #fatherdaughter #fatherdaughterlove."

Athiya's brother Ahaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap', too, penned a cute birthday wish for the former and shared a series a of pictures. Taking to Instagram Stories, "Love you," Ahaan captioned one of the pictures.

"Happy birthday Athiya! Wishing you love and light always," actor Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram Story.

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happiest Birthday my sunshine girl!!"

Check out how other celebraties wished the actress. 

Also read: Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli in 'no filter' birthday picture

On the work front, Athiya made her foray into acting with the romantic film 'Hero'. She then appeared in 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Also read: Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s dating rumours: 'They are a good-looking couple, na?'

