Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel, Ahan Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has turned a year older on Friday (November 5). To make the day special for her, several members of the film industry including Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor among others took to social media and wished the lovely actress with heartwarming notes, videos and pictures.

Athiya's father and actor Suniel Shetty also took to Instagram and penned a heartwarming birthday post for her. He wrote, "Wishing you a very very happy birthday TIA my heart ,my soul ,my world, my life, my smile,my friend , my love ,my belief , my blessing , my strength,my weakness, my sunshine (mixed with a little HURRICANE)@athiyashetty #daughter #fatherdaughter #fatherdaughterlove."

Athiya's brother Ahaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Tadap', too, penned a cute birthday wish for the former and shared a series a of pictures. Taking to Instagram Stories, "Love you," Ahaan captioned one of the pictures.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

"Happy birthday Athiya! Wishing you love and light always," actor Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram Story.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happiest Birthday my sunshine girl!!"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Check out how other celebraties wished the actress.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Also read: Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli in 'no filter' birthday picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Athiya Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor & others pen heartfelt wishes

On the work front, Athiya made her foray into acting with the romantic film 'Hero'. She then appeared in 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Also read: Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s dating rumours: 'They are a good-looking couple, na?'