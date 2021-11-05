Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma showers love on Virat Kohli in 'no filter' birthday picture

Indian cricket team's captain Virat Kohli has turned a year older today. On his birthday, actress and wife Anushka Sharma took to her social media and shared am awwdorable loved up post. Giving Virat a shout-out, the actress said "No filter needed , for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel . Courage that pales doubt into oblivion . I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can . You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless."

"I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are Fortunate are those who really truly know you . Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness!" Anushka added.