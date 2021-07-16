Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s dating rumours: 'They are a good-looking couple, na?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s dating rumours

The buzz about actress Athiya Shetty dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul has been doing the rounds for a while now. Currently, they are in London. Some recent pictures posted by Athiya suggested that the actress is there, accompanying KL Rahul for the World Test Championship Final. Reportedly, Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the series, last month. As per rules, players were supposed to notify if they would be travelling with their partners for the same.

Confirming the same, Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty told Bombay Times, “Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them.”

It was a few days ago, Suniel had shared a video on social media where Ahan and Rahul could be seen together. He captioned it “My Love My Strength.” Talking about it, the senior actor said, “Ahan and Rahul are friends. My message was dedicated to both of them. Rahul is one of my favourite cricketers.”

For the unversed, Athiya and Rahul are brand ambassadors for an eyewear brand. When asked about their equation, Suniel replied, “I think it is best you speak to them. As far as the ad goes… I mean it is an international brand and they chose to take the two of them as the ambassadors. I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad (laughs!).”

On the professional front, Suniel was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta's film "Mumbai Saga". The film, which had a theatrical release, starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar. He was recently starred in Telugu film "Mosagallu".

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ in 2019. She’ll be making an appearance in footballer Afshan Ashiq’s biopic ‘Hope Solo’ where she will be seen playing the lead role.

