Rannvijay Singha pens heartfelt note for wife Prianka & all the mothers, calls them 'magical beings'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANNVIJAY SINGHA Rannvijay Singha pens heartfelt note for wife Prianka & all the mothers

MTV star Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka were blessed with a baby boy on July 12. The couple is already parents to a 4-year-old daughter named Kainaat. The Splitsvilla X3 host penned a heartfelt note for all the mothers in the world. He thanked them for being magical beings. Sharing a picture with his wife right before delivery, Rannvijay wrote, "This is for @priankasingha and all the mothers in the world. What you guys do and go through without anyone even noticing is unbelievable."

"Thankyou for being magical beings, the biggest thing is that you guys don’t even make a big hoopla about it .. but it’s pure magic and it’s divine. Thank you mothers and thank you Prianka," Rann added. Rannvijay dropped a picture with his wife Prianka Singha from the hospital before she gave birth to their second child.

Recently, doting father Rannvijay shared the happy news with his fans. He posted a picture of a little red sports jersey along with a pair of tiny sneakers. He captioned the post with the prayers, “#satnamwaheguruੴ .”

The couple who has been married for six years already has a four-year-old daughter Kainaat.

Earlier this year in March, the couple announced their second pregnancy. Sharing a photo with his wife and daughter, Rannvijay wrote on Instagram, "Missing the three of you so much… #satnamwaheguru. @priankasingha @singhakainaat." The picture showed Rann and his daughter Kainaat having their hands resting on Prianka's baby bump as they all pose for a picture.

Rannvijay and Prianka met through common friends and fell in love. They got married in Kenya in 2014 in a small wedding ceremony. The actor had his wedding filmed and shared on YouTube. The duo welcomed their first child-- their daughter Kainaat in January 2017.

Also Read: Can you spot Kapil Sharma in this throwback picture from his theatre days?