Aryan Khan released from jail, heads to Mannat with Shah Rukh Khan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IAMSRKSYODDHA1 Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan

26 days after his arrest, Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan headed to his home, 'Mannat', in Mumbai. The 23-year-old, who was lodged at the Arthur Road Jail was granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday, but he had to stay in prison until the paperwork was completed. Celebrations are in order as the star kid heads home. The Bollywood actor's Bandra bungalow Mannat is all decked up to welcome him back. A huge crowd of fans and media persona gathered outside SRK's house to catch a glimpse of them. Aryan will be meeting his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam for the first time after he was arrested in the drugs on cruise case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month. The bail verdict was received with cheers and bursting of fire-crackers by fans near his 'Mannat' home, and today, the bungalow was being specially illuminated and decked with flowers to welcome him.

Click here for Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates

While Aryan has returned home, he will have to follow the conditions of the bail order strictly. Bombay High Court Justice N.W. Sambre granted bail to him and two others - Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha imposing 14 conditions on them, including bond payment of Rs 1 lakh and weekly visit to the NCB office in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

In the five-page order, signed by Justice N W Sambre, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court. The accused should give prior intimation to the NCB before leaving Mumbai and shall provide with their itinerary.

The HC said the accused shall not personally or through anyone make any attempt to influence witnesses or tamper with the evidence.

It added that Aryan Khan, his friend Merchantt and Dhamecha, a fashion model, shall not indulge in any activity similar to the activities on the basis of which the present case stands registered against them for offences under the NDPS Act.

The HC further said the trio shall not establish any contact with any of the co-accused in the case or anyone involved in similar activities, and join the investigation as and when called by the NCB. They will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.

Aryan Khan, Merchantt and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abutment. Their arrest came a day after the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs.

The judge will give a detailed bail order with reasons next week.