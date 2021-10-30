Aryan Khan walks out of jail, fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to celebrate

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH fans gather outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to celebrate the win

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan walked out of the jail on Friday (October 29) evening after three weeks in custody in Mumbai's drug seizure case. The Bombay High Court released the bail terms on Friday and the star kid was released on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount. The court also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. A copy of the 5-page conditions on bail order was released by Justice N W Sambre. After the court released bail orders, excited fans reached SRK-Gauri Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' to celebrate the victory. They gathered outside the actor's residence in huge numbers and carried posters that read 'We always stand with SRK,' 'Welcome home prince Aryan Khan' and 'Truth always wins.'

Earlier in the day, Arbaaz Merchantt met his father Aslam Merchantt in Arthur Road Jail. He requested his father to cook the food of his choice at home Also, he gave an update about Aryan Khan's health. Arbaaz and Aryan had been in the same barrack together. He informed that Aryan is desperate to go home. Now, the photos and videos of Aryan Khan heading to Mannat have gone viral on the internet.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Fans gather outside Mannat with banners and posters showing support to Shah Rukh and Aryan Khan

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shah Rukh supporters gather outside Mannat to show their support.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Baba chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Mannat.

Aryan Khan, Merchantt and Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment. An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.