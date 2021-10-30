Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: SRK expected to pick son from Arthur Road Jail, Mannat decked up for his release

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates | All eyes are on Arthur Road Jail as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri await the release of their son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship. The 23-year-old and two other accused -- Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha -- have been granted bail by the Mumbai High Court after 26 days. SRK's bungalow, Mannat is all decked to welcome back Aryan. Fans and media persons have gathered outside the Bollywood actor's home and the prison to receive Aryan Khan.

Despite securing bail from the HC on Thursday, Aryan and the two others had to in the prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday, while the HC imposed 14 conditions on him, including bond payment of Rs 1 lakh and weekly visit to the NCB office Mumbai. SRK's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan's bail and Mumbai Drug Bust here!

