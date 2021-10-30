Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates: SRK expected to pick son from Arthur Road Jail, Mannat decked up for his release

Saturday, October 30, 2021
     
Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates | Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and others wait for the release of Aryan Khan from Arthur Road Jail. Ahead of his release, the superstar's house is all decked up to welcome him back after he was arrested by the NCB in drugs related case.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 30, 2021 6:51 IST
Aryan Khan Bail LIVE Updates | All eyes are on Arthur Road Jail as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri await the release of their son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 in alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship. The 23-year-old and two other accused -- Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha -- have been granted bail by the Mumbai High Court after 26 days. SRK's bungalow, Mannat is all decked to welcome back Aryan. Fans and media persons have gathered outside the Bollywood actor's home and the prison to receive Aryan Khan.

Despite securing bail from the HC on Thursday, Aryan and the two others had to in the prison as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time on Friday, while the HC imposed 14 conditions on him, including bond payment of Rs 1 lakh and weekly visit to the NCB office Mumbai. SRK's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). 

Stay tuned to this space for LIVE updates related to Aryan Khan's bail and Mumbai Drug Bust here!

 

  • Oct 30, 2021 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Earlier it was expected that Aryan will be released in the evening. Believing the same, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh left from his Bandra bungalow in a small motorcade to pick up Aryan from jail, however, he returned home mid-way after his bail orders couldn't reach the jail authorities in time. 

    Close family friend and ex-actress Juhi Chawla managed to complete the formalities for standing surety. The court has accepted Juhi - a co-star of SRK in many films - as the surety in Aryan's bail and she signed the relevant papers and executed the bail bond before the court officials, said Maneshinde earlier.

  • Oct 30, 2021 6:47 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    A special court issued the release memo for Aryan Khan on Friday after he was granted bail by the HC on Thursday after 25 days of arrest in the case related to alleged seizure of drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast earlier this month. Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

  • Oct 30, 2021 6:45 AM (IST) Posted by Vaishali Jain

    Contrary to expectations, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khanhad to spend another night in the Arthur Road Central Jail as his bail orders could not reach the prison authorities by the stipulated time of 5.30 p.m. on Friday. He will be released from prison today (October 30).

     

