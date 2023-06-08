Arshad Warsi confirms Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay Kumar, shooting to begin in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar to shoot together for Jolly LLB

It's a celebration for Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar fans! In a recent interview, Arshad Warsi revealed that Akshay Kumar will soon return for the sequel in the role of Jagdishwar Mishra a.k.a Jolly. Arshad from the first installment will be joining the Khiladi Kumar too. Jolly LLB 2 was released in 2017. It was a sequel to Jolly LLB which was released back in 2013 and featured Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in the lead. Both films received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now, six years after Jolly LLB 2, Arshad Warsi has confirmed part three of the movie.

Arshad said in the interview, "Munna Bhai 3 is not happening; Sanjay (Dutt) and I want it to happen, Raju (Hirani) wants to make it and Vidhu (Vinod Chopra) wants to produce it. But for now, it’s not happening. Jolly LLB 3 with Akshay is happening. The writer of Dhamaal called me and said that he is working on next. About Golmaal 5, I believe one day, Rohit (Shetty) will just call us to shoot the film in Goa. He can actually do that."

The courtroom drama has paved the way straight into the hearts of the fans and audiences find it quite relatable and entertaining. According to sources, Jolly LLB 3 will be produced by Star Studios with Subhash Kapoor as the director. "Akshay, Subhash Kapoor and Star Studios have been discussing the idea of taking the Jolly LLB franchise forward. The third part will be bigger and better than the earlier two. Await big surprises from the team on this project", revealed a source.

On the professional front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in Asur 2, alongside Barun Sobti. He was also seen in Modern Love: Mumbai as Daniel. The actor will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, with Akshay Kumar and the film will be helmed by Subhash Kapoor. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ will not be the first time that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be sharing the screen. The two actors previously worked together in ‘Bachchan Paandey’, which proved to be a major disaster at the Box Office.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh and Pavail Gulati’s I Love You breaks away stereotypes of fairytale romance | VIDEO

Also Read: Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor & Yash. Fans React

Latest Entertainment News