Monday, January 03, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • As per genome sequencing reports of Dec 30-31, Omicron found in 84 per cent of Covid samples tested: Delhi Health Minister
  • Delhi Assembly revokes suspension of BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan
  • Number of registrations for COVID vaccination of children aged 15-18 crosses 12 lakh: CoWIN data
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap with Malaika Arora, 'Those same people will be dying to..'

Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap with Malaika Arora, 'Those same people will be dying to..'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 16:37 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MALAIKA ARORA

Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap with Malaika Arora, 'Those same people will be dying to..'

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in showbiz. While their fans adore them and never fail to shower their love on the couple, there's a section of people who can't stop themselves from criticising their relationship. One of the most discussed topics is the age gap between the duo. Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48. While addressing the trolls and comments made by people Arjun said that it is a 'silly thought process' to 'contextualise a relationship' on the basis of age. He further said that as long as people notice his work, everything else is 'just a lot of noise'.

Talking to Masala.com, Arjun said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he added.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Malaika could not celebrate her New Year with Arjun as the actor tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in self-quarantine. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his love Arjun from their vacation. "I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year," she wrote in the caption.

Also read: Anushka Sharma posts gorgeous selfies but it's Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment that takes the cake

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.

 

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News