Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap with Malaika Arora, 'Those same people will be dying to..'

Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most talked-about couples in showbiz. While their fans adore them and never fail to shower their love on the couple, there's a section of people who can't stop themselves from criticising their relationship. One of the most discussed topics is the age gap between the duo. Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48. While addressing the trolls and comments made by people Arjun said that it is a 'silly thought process' to 'contextualise a relationship' on the basis of age. He further said that as long as people notice his work, everything else is 'just a lot of noise'.

Talking to Masala.com, Arjun said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative.”

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship,” he added.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Malaika could not celebrate her New Year with Arjun as the actor tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in self-quarantine. She took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his love Arjun from their vacation. "I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year," she wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'.