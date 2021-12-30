Anushka Sharma posts gorgeous selfies but it's Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment that takes the cake

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA, ARJUN KAPOOR Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor

Anushka Sharma and her sunny Instagram posts never cease to impress. On Thursday, the actress treated her fans to yet another series of gorgeous selfies flaunting her crystal clear skin and lustrous hair. In the photos, the actress appears to be sitting in an open arena and goofing around. She captioned the post as, "Hair- there- everywhere." Actor Arjun Kapoor, who's known for his funny comments on his friend's posts rushed to the comment box to troll Anushka.

Dropping a hilarious comment on Anushka's post, he wrote, "Baal ki hair a pheri," and left everybody in spits. Fans too flooded the comment section with compliments for the actress. While some called her 'beautiful' and 'stunning mumma', several others dropped heart and fire emojis on Anushka's Instagram post. Take a look at the pictures here:

Anushka Sharma's posts often win the Internet. Recently, when she posted a picture with her daughter Vamika. fans couldn't help but gush over the couple. In the post, the actress-producer had credited her little bundle of joy for making her braver and more courageous every day.

Vamika was born on January 11. Anushka and her star cricketer husband Virat, who are fondly called as 'Virushka' by their fans, had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.

The actress has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's 'Kaneda', and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress was last seen in the film 'Zero' in 2018. She produced the web series 'Paatal Lok' and the film 'Bulbbul' for OTT last year.