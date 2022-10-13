Arjun Kapoor misses his ladylove, says 'Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone'; Malaika reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor misses his Malaika Arora, she reacts

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town. The pair never fails to paint the town red. They are quite active on social media and never shies away from expressing love for each other. Arjun is currently shooting a project in the UK, and his ladylove Malaika joined him there. The couple spent some quality time together, and Malaika has returned back to the base. Now, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartwarming post for his special one.

On Wednesday, the Gunday actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Malaika. In the picture, the actress-model is seen looking out of a window, clad in an all-white outfit. His caption read, "Ain’t no sunshine when she’s gone @malaikaaroraofficial."

After he dropped the post, Malaika took no time and commented, "Aww baby" with a red heart. Rakul Preet, Rohan Shrestha, Esha Gupta, and several other celebs showered love on the post.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh celebrated her birthday in London in the presence of her pals Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dino Morea, and Orhan Awatramani, as well as her beau Jackky Bhagnani. Arjun shared an absolutely adorable group picture from the celebration.

Earlier, Arjun took his ladylove to Stamford Bridge stadium to witness the football match between Chelsea and AC Milan. The actor shared love-filled selfies from their football match-date.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in the upcoming dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sen Sharma. The film is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, and it is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The film is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, Luv Ranjan and Rekha Bhardwaj. Apart from that, he also has director Ajay Bahl's next 'The Ladykiller' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and another untitled romantic comedy film with Bhumi.

