Katrina Kaif on life after marriage with Vicky Kaushal; complains 'he has been away a lot'

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The trio have been busy promoting their film to ensure it reaches the masses. During a recent interview, Katrina was quizzed on how her life has changed after marriage, and the actress said that while it's a beautiful phase, Vicky Kaushal has been away a lot.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the Tees Maar Khan actress said, "Marriage is a big change in anyone's life you know, sharing your life with the person, living together and it's been really beautiful, it's been really really wonderful, ofcourse he has been touchwood, he has been away a lot on shoots, As have i and i think that is always the think with any two actors who are in this profession where those constant travel you do get less time together, but he is beyond the saying too much, even about the film, he is just a very very wonderful person and i think its nice to have a person like that in my life."

For the unversed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. The wedding was graced by their close friends and family members.

Speaking about Phone Bhoot, the film stars Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. The horror-comedy is set to hit theatres on November 4, 2022. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Besides Phone Bhoot, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.

