Surprised Rakul Preet Singh reacts after actress' brother confirms her wedding to Jackky Bhagnani

Last year on Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, the actress confirmed her relationship with JAckky Bhagnani. Since then, the two Bollywood celebrities have been bombarded with questions about their wedding. Recently, On the actress' birthday, when her brother Amam Preet was questioned about the same, he confirmed that 'marriage is on the cards' for the two. However, he did not divulge any details.

Later, Rakul, who was seemingly surprised by the revelation reacted to the news piece on Twitter. Roasting her brother, the actress tweeted, "@AmanPreetOffl, you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life…"

For the unversed, Rakul Preet's brother in a conversation with a media portal said she will announce her wedding plans soon. “Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married," Rakul Preet’s brother, Aman told ETimes.

Meanwhile, this year too Jacky shared a lovely post for his lady love. "Happy birthday my love.. I can’t even begin to tell you that how proud I am of you for being the BEST daughter sister friend and partner in this world ! You inspire me everyday and teach me how one should keep dreaming and the universe will make sure you fulfil all of them.. wishing you loads of laughter happiness and many good scripts too and the rest will tell you in person @rakulpreet," he posted on Instagram with a photo of them together.

On the work front, the 31-year-old actress made her Telugu and Tamil debut with the bilingual 'Keratam' in 2011. She has gained stardom in Telugu and Tamil cinema with successful films including 'Venkatadri Express', 'Loukyam', 'Pandaga Chesko', 'Sarrainodu', 'Dhruva', 'Rarandoi Veduka Chudham', 'Spyder' and 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru'. Rakul made her Hindi film debut in 2014 with 'Yaariyan' and tasted success with 'De De Pyaar De' in 2019.

Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah in 'Doctor G', which is scheduled to release in theatres on October 14. Written by Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat, Vishal Wagh and Anubhuti Kashyap, Doctor G is a coming-of-age comedy-drama set in a medical campus and is a compelling and hilarious look at a male gynaecologist surviving an otherwise female-dominated world.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Thank God' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. The film is all set to hit the theatres on October 25, 2022.

She also has 'Chattriwali' in her kitty. The film revolves around an unemployed graduate who is desperate for a job in a small town and ends up taking the job as a condom tester which she hides from everyone around her.

