Black Adam FIRST reviews peg Dwayne Johnson's DC superhero film better than entire Marvel Phase 4

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEATOMCHODE Black Adam movie features Dwayne Johnson in leading role

Black Adam has been eyed by the fans for the longest time. The movie will mark Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's entry into the superhero genre and he is expected to do wonders with the upcoming film. The Black Adam team has been touring major cities across the world ahead of its release and holding special screenings for fans and movie critics. Now, the first reviews of the much-awaited film have been hitting social media and most of them are painting a good story. If the initial response to the film is anything to go by, DCEU has a sure-shot winner on its hands.

Black Adam: What is the movie about?

Black Adam is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's Shazam!, featuring Zachary Levi. The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s. Jaume Collet-Serra, who earlier directed Johnson in the upcoming Jungle Cruise, is helming the film. Johnson has said that Black Adam will feature some of the most biggest action sequences ever filmed. Johnson has also undergone grueling physical training for the titular superhero role.

Read: Dune 2 Latest Update: Excited for sequel of Timothee Chalamet's sci-fi film? Know new release date

Black Adam first reviews are positive

The first reviews of Black Adam have been extremely positive. Those who had the chance to watch it early on have shared that it is better than Marvel films that have been coming of late. It has been called 'action-packed' and a 'thrill ride'. It is said that the film has 'non-stop action'.

An Indiewire journalist wrote in his review of Black Adam, "DC is BACK IN BLACK. A fun, yet emotional EPIC with sexy, tit-twisting action that’ll make you hard. WOW!! Start the campaign now: OSCAR 4 ROCK. This isn’t just another cbm, it’s one of the BEST films ever! GREAT music too. A fitting end setting up what’s next (sic)."

Read: Dwayne Johnson was asked to change name for Hollywood career? Deets inside

Another critic wrote praising the film, "#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing (sic)."

Check out more reactions to the film below.

Black Adam cast details

With Dwayne Johnson's title character as well as a host of new additions, Black Adam is bringing the Justice Society of America to the DC Universe. The Justice Society, including Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, is a superhero team that predates the Justice League in DC comics.

Latest Hollywood News