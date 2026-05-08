TVK moves Supreme Court seeking direction to Governor to invite it to form govt in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

Actor Vijay-led TVK on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invite his party to form the government in the state. The TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly in the April 23 polls and emerged as the single-largest party. Though the Congress party, with five MLAs, has extended support to the TVK, it is still short of as many seats to touch the magic number of 118, the majority mark.

TVK founder Vijay meets Governor Arlekar

TVK founder Vijay has met Governor Arlekar twice, requesting to be invited to form the government. However, no invitation has been extended so far to the new party. During the day, two Left parties, CPI and CPI (M), each having two seats, also extended support to the TVK, bringing it closer to the magic number of 118 legislators required for a simple majority. The CVK also extended support to TVK.

Plea in SC was filed by Ezhilarasi K

The plea in the apex court was filed by Ezhilarasi K and it contended that the governor's "failure" to invite Vijay violated Articles 12 and 32 of the Constitution.

In the meantime, the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Thursday extended their "unconditional support" to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

In a joint press conference with the CPI(M), following an executive meeting, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said that the party has decided to extend support to TVK, respecting the people's mandate.

CPI,CPI-M, VCK support TVK

Recognising the "ups and downs" part of democracy, he said that the decision has been taken accordingly. “TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It's normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary Shanmugam said that the parties extended their support to prevent the delay in government formation in the state, or the imposition of President's rule and to ensure that the BJP does not enter "through the back door."

"VCK has also said that they will take the same decision as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all," the CPI(M) state secretary added.

The parties also affirmed that the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which is currently holding an executive meeting on this regard, will take the same decision and support TVK in forming a government.

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Tamil Nadu: Vijay's TVK secures numbers to form govt as VCK, CPM and CPI extend support, say sources