Phone Bhoot's song Kinna Sona out: Katrina Kaif slays in red dress with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Phone Bhoot's new song has been released and Katrina Kaif is saying in a Red hot dress. Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi look dashing as they move a leg with the hot diva. Watch the video.

Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 16:29 IST
Phone Bhoot
Image Source : YOUTUBE/@ZEE MUSIC Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona

The upcoming horror comedy movie, Phone Bhoot's first song 'Kinna Sona' has been released today. In the video, Katrina kaif the leading lady of the film is slaying in a red hot dress with matching red boots and sporting dramatic hair and makeup. Ishaan Khattar and Siddant Chaturvedi are also seen breaking a leg with the hot actress inside a mysterious-looking mansion, both the actors are looking dashing.

Zee Music company took to their Twitter handle to release the news, the post read, 'This Halloween, get ready to groove on the dance floor with #KinnaSona. Song out now'. The youtube link of the video was also embedded in the post tagging the star cast, choreographer, and music directors and composers.

Watch the video here:

As soon as the song was released fans have been showering their love by commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, 'This is atom from Tanishk Kat aur dance song never gone wrong'. Reacting to the Kinna Sona video on YouTube, a Katrina Kaif fan wrote, “Let's take a moment and appreciate this woman, who's ruling the industry like a queen for almost for two decades.” Another one wrote, “Those moves man… Her presence itself is electrifying!!! Queen.” Another one wrote, “Katrina never lets her fans down. Each time with a different approach and style. Real queen.” Another one called Katrina's look in red ‘smoking hot’.

The song has been choreographed by none other than the handsome hunk, Ganesh Hegde and has been penned down by Tanishk Bagchi. Kinna Sona is sung by Zahrah S Khan and Tanishk, who has also composed it. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Phone Bhoot is all set to be released on November 4. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, among others. Katrina plays the role of a ghost, while Ishaan and Siddhant are able to see and communicate with ghosts and spirits in Phone Bhoot.

