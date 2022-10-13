Karwa Chauth 2022: Glimpse of Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Alia Bhatt & others' puja festivities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL HANDLES Karwa Chauth 2022

Karwa Chauth 2022: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal all across the country. On this day, married women fast from sunrise to moonrise without having water or food (nirjala fast) for the long and healthy life of their husbands. Women start their day with sargi, in which they eat food before sunrise. Later, after worshipping and doing the Karwa Chauth Puja in the evening, women break their fast by looking at the moon. Well, Karwa Chauth is celebrated amongst the members of the Bollywood industry with pomp and show. Celebrities from both film and Television industries share lovely posts on social media and wish everyone on the occasion. Not only this but their special attires give fashion inspiration to all women out there.

Celebrating the Karwa Chauth, Raveena Tandon curated a set of pictures and videos from her festivities and shared them on her Instagram. Shilpa Shetty too joined Tandon for the Karwa puja. "Most of the time we all work hard and life takes over, time flies but festive season is when you let go...Live and let live, love, life, laugh, celebrate everyday... That's what we all are about."

Thanking her friends in her caption, Raveena Tandon wrote: "Thank you for always being such amazing hosts." Take a look:

On her first Karwa Chauth, Alia Bhatt was showered with love from her mother-in-law and actress Neetu Kapoor. Kapoor dropped a throwback picture of daughter-in-law Alia, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni from Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities. She wrote, "Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth." She added the hashtag #myjaans.

Mouni Roy is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth after her marriage. She blessed our Instagram feed with a series of photographs featuring her and her beautiful henna. “Firsts are always special… Happy Karwa Chauth beauties,” she captioned her post.

Actress Shraddha Arya looked beautiful in lemon embroidered lehenga for the festivities. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos of her Karwa Chauth look. She also flaunted her mehendi. Take a look:

Debina Bonnerjee also shared a post flaunting her heena for the festival celebration.

