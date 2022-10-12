Karwa Chauth 2022: Moon rise timings Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; know city-wise sighting across India

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karwa Chauth 2022: Know city-wise moon sighting time across India

Karwa Chauth 2022: One of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal all across the country. Married women observe day-long fast without eating or drinking anything and pray for the long lives of their husbands. They also wish for the prosperity and safety of their better halves. Women start their day with sargi, in which they eat food before sunrise. Sargi is given to all the daughters-in-law by their mothers-in-law. Then after worshipping and doing the Karwa Chauth Puja in the evening, women break their fast by praying in front of the moon.

On Karwa Chauth, all the women eagerly wait for the moon to break their fast. It is said that on this day, the moon looks even more beautiful than on any other day. According to Drik Panchang, the moon will rise at 08:09 pm on Thursday, i.e. on Karwa Chauth day.

Karwa Chauth 2022: City-wise Moon rise timings

Every city has a different moon sighting time. So here is the list of all the cities including Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, Bengaluru and others and their moon rise timings.

Cities Moon Rise Timing Delhi 08:00 PM Noida 08:07 PM Gurugram 08:08 PM Mumbai 08:47 PM Chennai 08:29 PM Agra 08:07 PM Aligarh 08:06 PM Jaipur 08:17 PM Dispur 07:15 PM Bengaluru 08:39 PM Mathura 08:08 PM Lucknow 07:56 PM Rampur 08:00 PM Kolkata 07:36 PM Amritsar 08:10 PM Dehradun 08: 00 PM Bhubaneswar 07:52 PM Shillong 07:16 PM

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date and Timings

The festival of Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the tithi will begin sharply at 1:59 am and will end at 3:08 am.

Upvasa (Fast) time: The Karva Chauth fast time will begin at 6:20 am and will end at 8:09 pm.

Sargi Time: Ideally, Sargi should be completed before sunrise. According to astrologers, it is considered good to consume Sargi during Brahma Muhurta. This time Brahma Muhurta will be from 04:46 am to 05.36 am on October 13.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat

The puja muhurat will begin at 5:54 pm and end at 7:08 pm. Items required for performing the Puja are-- Water, Milk, Kumkum, Honey, Chandan, Sugar, Curd, Incense sticks, Camphor, Karwa, Kalawa, Matthi, Roli and an oil lamp.

