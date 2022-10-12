Karwa Chauth 2022: Is it safe for diabetes patients to keep fast; know how to manage your blood sugar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Is it safe for diabetes patients to keep Karwa Chauth fast?

Karwa Chauth is a widely celebrated festival by Indian married women who keep a fast for the well-being of their husbands. On the fourth day of the full moon or Purnima, married women observe Karwa Chauth celebrate the auspicious bond shared between a husband and a wife. The fast is kept at sunrise and broken when the moon rises, so the time spans around 12-15 hours. While keeping fast for one day does not impact health, people with diabetes must be extra cautious if they wish to keep fast.

Following a fast can alter blood sugar levels which can severely impact diabetic patients. It is recommended for patients with type 1 diabetes not to keep a fast, however, a physician's consultation is of utmost necessity if you want to follow the ritual.

However, by following some simple guidelines even diabetic patients can partake in this holy festival.

Consult your physician

Everyone has a different condition and since diabetes is a chronic disease and requires strict regulation and control, it is best to have a consultation with your doctor. The doctor will be able to assess your health conditions properly and further guide you to ensure whether you are fit for a fast.

A nutritious meal before the fast

Sargi or the pre-meal before you start your fast is extremely important as it will help you to sail through the day without impacting your health. Diabetic patients must particularly have a nutritious meal consisting of fiber, protein, and complex carbohydrates that will aid in keeping their blood sugar levels in check. Adding essential fats such as Ghee, coconut oil, Nuts such as almonds, and walnuts, dry fruits like dates, or whole grains like Rajgira /barley porridge or millet roti are some of the healthier and safe options for people with diabetes.

Foods with a low glycemic index

As mentioned, the pre-meal is crucial to keep you energetic throughout the day. People with diabetes must be careful while consuming their pre-meal. Low glycemic foods will ensure that your body's glucose levels are maintained. Fruits such as papaya, apple, pomegranate and vegetables sauteed in medium oil or a bowl of green salads are excellent options for diabetic patients.

Stay hydrated

Karwa Chauth fast requires women to go without food and water for the entire day. While others can go for a fast without water, diabetic people should not take the risk of keeping themselves dehydrated. Hydration is key when it comes to controlling blood sugar levels. So, make sure to sip on water frequently.

Be wise with the post-fast meal

Women usually indulge in fried foods and high-carb foods after the fast. However, diabetic people must pay extra attention. Do not go overboard with eating rather try to keep it simple and light. Have a glass of fresh fruit juice/coconut water or shikanji and then move towards consuming other light foods like curd or pulses.

Health is one of the most important aspects of our lives. Depending on your health condition and the level of your fitness, you must decide whether your body is suitable for keeping fast.

(This article is attributed to Dietitian Gagan Sidhu, Chief Dietitian at Dietitian Gagan’s Clinic and Managing Director at Gleuhr Skin Clinic)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

