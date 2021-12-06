Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor calls Malaika Arora a vibe as he gives her romantic surprise in Maldives | WATCH

Highlights Arjun and Malaika returned from Maldives on Monday (December 6)

They were spotted together at the Mumbai airport

Since few days, both had been sharing several pictures and videos from their vacation

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might be back from their vacation in the Maldives but it seems like Arjun is still soaking in the memories with his beau Malaika. On Monday (December 06), the actor took to Instagram and shared a video from the romantic date with Malaika. Sharing the video, he wrote, "She is a vibe … and it’s on fleek!" The video has Harrdy Sandhu's Bijlee Bijlee playing in the background.

Take a look:

The video showed how he gave a romantic surprise to her by planning a dinner date on the beach. Malaika as always looked stunning. She can be seen wearing a yellow satin dress with her hair tied in a loose bun. She can be seen walking towards the beach which has a beautiful setting. There is a big heart made with fairy lights on the sand with a table and two chairs placed at the centre of it.

In no time, Arjun's post was bombarded with comments from their fans and friends. Actor Sikandar Kher commented on the video, “Hope you guys didn’t electrocute your feet." Malaika Arora also dropped aherat emoji in the comments. One of the users wrote, "Love is in the air." With the ongoing wedding season in Bollywood, several fans also inquired as to when the couple is planning to tie the knot.

For the unversed, Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. The couple often shares love-filled pictures of each other on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in 'Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham. He also has a dark comedy, Kuttey in his kitty. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

On the other hand, Malaika was last seen judging MTV show Supermodel Of The Year season 2 along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She was also seen in reality shows like Star Vs Food, India’s Best Dancer and made a special appearance in Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.