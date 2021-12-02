Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sneak peek into Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Maldives vacation; see mesmerizing pics

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora is one of the most loved pairs of B-town. The duo seems to be spending a lovely time together on their vacation in the Maldives, according to pictures they have posted on their social media accounts. The two have been sharing glimpses from their vacation on their respective Instagram handles, whether it's the scrumptious food or the gorgeous beaches.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Arjun shared a picture in which he can be seen lounging around, sunk in a chair with his phone.

He wrote, "When she catches you scrolling thru Instagram while on holiday."

Malaika also posted a bunch of pictures and videos of her Instagram handle, including a clip in which she can be seen sunbathing in a mint-green bikini.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. The couple often shares love-filled pictures of each other on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in 'Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham. He also has a dark comedy, Kuttey in his kitty. Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Kuttey' also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

On the other hand, Malaika was last seen judging MTV show Supermodel Of The Year season 2 along with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar. She was also seen in reality shows like Star Vs Food, India’s Best Dancer and made a special appearance in Netflix show, The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.

-with ANI inputs