On Malaika's birthday, Arjun Kapoor shares romantic photo from their last year Milan vacay

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor look so-much in love in this picture

The much-awaited birthday wish for Malaika is finally here and it has filled the air with love. Well, you guessed it right. We are talking about Arjun Kapoor's social media birthday wish for his girlfriend. The Bollywood actor shared a romantic picture from their last year Italy vacation. The photo goes without any caption. Well, who needs a caption when the picture itself speaks a thousand words.

We are all heart for this jodi and so is Arjun for his ladylove.

It was not much before when the duo finally confirmed their dating rumours with a photo on Instagram. Holding each other's hands and walking by the sea-side, the lovebirds gave some serious couple goals.

Unlike many other Bollywood couples, Arjun and Malaika refrain from too-much of PDA. They prefer keeping their personal life much to themselves. Earlier there were reports of the duo tying the knot this year in April but those proved to mere rumours. So, far they haven't spoken about their marriage plans.

On a related note, Malaika threw a bash on her birthday eve which was attended by who's who of Bollywood. Her BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora were there and so were Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Tara Sutaria. Pictures prove that it was a dreamy, glitzy and blingy affair. Bollywood descends at Malaika Arora's birthday bash

Videos of Malaika and Arjun dancing like there's no tomorrow are also doing the rounds on social media. Check them out right below.

