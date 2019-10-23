Glitter and Glam! Bollywood descends at Malaika Arora's birthday bash

Bollywood's Munni turned a year older today. The diva hosted a grand bash on her 46th birthday which witnessed who's who of Bollywood under a roof. From Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to her girl gang-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood descended at her birthday party in a posh hotel.
It was all glitter at glam at Malaika's birthday party. Celebs made sure to sizzle and the outfits that grabbed our eyeballs were those of Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia among others. Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Bollywood couple- Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also attended the bash.
Malaika stunned in backless short shimmery dress which she paired with silver stilettos.
Uff! Teri Adaa
Malaika and Amrita Arora pose together for shutterbugs.
The special one!
Pink never looked so good
And the girl gang arrives
BFFs are here
While Bebo looked uber-hot, Karisma Kapoor turned heads in her orange dress.
KJo, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan papped.
Bollywood couples- Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades arrive at the bash.
Bold and beautiful!
Besides being a fitness freak and yoga enthusiast, Malaika is known for her hit dance numbers and has given us hits like Dholna, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Chhaiya Chhaiya, Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali' and many more.
On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year on Arjun's birthday, the duo made their relationship official via social media post.