Glitter and Glam! Bollywood descends at Malaika Arora's birthday bash

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in pink while Tara Sutaria's uber-hot outfit grabs eyeballs. Check out all pictures here.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2019 8:10 IST
Representative News Image

 Malaika Arora's birthday bash pictures

Bollywood's Munni turned a year older today. The diva hosted a grand bash on her 46th birthday which witnessed who's who of Bollywood under a roof. From Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna to her girl gang-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Bollywood descended at her birthday party in a posh hotel.

It was all glitter at glam at Malaika's birthday party. Celebs made sure to sizzle and the outfits that grabbed our eyeballs were those of Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia among others. Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and Bollywood couple- Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa also attended the bash.

Malaika stunned in backless short shimmery dress which she paired with silver stilettos.

Uff! Teri Adaa

India Tv - Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

India Tv - Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora

Malaika and Amrita Arora pose together for shutterbugs.

India Tv - Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora

The special one!

India Tv - Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Pink never looked so good

India Tv - Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

India Tv - Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor

And the girl gang arrives

India Tv - Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

India Tv - The girl gang

The girl gang

BFFs are here

While Bebo looked uber-hot, Karisma Kapoor turned heads in her orange dress.

India Tv - Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan

India Tv - Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor

KJo, Shweta Bachchan and Gauri Khan papped.

India Tv - Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan

India Tv - Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan

India Tv - Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Bollywood couples- Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades arrive at the bash.

India Tv - Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

India Tv - Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

India Tv - Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi

India Tv - Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

India Tv - Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

India Tv - Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra

Bold and beautiful!

India Tv - Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari

India Tv - Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

Besides being a fitness freak and yoga enthusiast, Malaika is known for her hit dance numbers and has given us hits like Dholna, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Chhaiya Chhaiya, Munni Badnam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali' and many more. 

On the personal front, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Earlier this year on Arjun's birthday, the duo made their relationship official via social media post.

