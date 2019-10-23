From grooving to Kaun Nachdi to photo session with BFF, b'day girl Malaika parties the night away

Malaika Arora's birthday bash inside pictures and videos

Malaika Arora's 46th birthday party was nothing short of a dreamy, starry affair. The model-actress hosted a birthday party on Tuesday night in Mumbai, which was all things glam and glittery - from outfits to decor, her friends from the industry made sure it was a night to remember.

Her close friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan, sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor were there and so were Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Tara Sutaria.

Not just her runoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, but his sister Janhvi Kapoor and cousin Shanaya Kapoor were also present at the party, along with BFF Ananya Panday. Also present were Rajkummar Rao, Shilpa Shetty, Gauri Khan at the birthday bash.

Malaika raised the mercury level in her mini mirror work dress. She posed with Arjun Rampal, Shilpa Shetty, Dino Morea and others. Shilpa took to Instagram to wish Malaika. ''Fabulosity has no age! Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial ... shine on,'' she captioned the photo.

Arjun Rampal shared a selfie with Malaika and her beau Arjun Kapoor along with a witty caption. ''Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one,'' he wrote.

Dino Morea also shared a video with Malaika and wrote, ''To one of nicest people I know & the first few I met when I moved to this city, Mumbai, super friend. Happy birthday dearest @malaikaaroraofficial wish you the best always. Much love & happiness''.

Check out the photo below in which this ageless beauty is posing with her girl gang.

Kareena, Amrita and Malaika pose

A selfie featuring Karan Johar along with Kareena and Karisma is also doing the rounds on social media.

A couple of inside videos from the birthday bash are going viral on social media. While in one video, Malaika is seen grooving to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety song Kaun Nachdi, in the other video, the birthday girl cuts the cake and offer a piece to her son Arhaan.