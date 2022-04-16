Arijit Singh's simplicity wins hearts as he waits outside son's school in simple clothes like other parents

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arijit Singh waits for son in simple clothes at school

The singer's track in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has been teased recently

Arijit's song in Brahmastra is a love ballad titled Kesariya

Bollywood celebrities are often associated with glamour. But Arjit Singh has always held on to his simplicity and the netizens love him for that. The singer is one of the most loved playback artists in the country and enjoys a major fan following. If his song features in a film, the chances of it being a hit automatically increase. On the other hand, people love his easy-going and down to Earth nature despite being one of the highest-paid playback singers in the country right now.

Another instance of Arijit impressing the internet with his simplicity has surfaced and is going viral on social media. A picture is being circulated which shows him waiting outside his son's school in simple clothes and slippers. Not a celebrity, he seems like just another middle-class parent as he waits for his son. He is not seen surrounded by security or seen around any luxury vehicle or in fancy clothes that are eye-catchy. He stands outside the closed school gate waiting for his son in Murshidabad, West Bengal.

"Simplicity is the best policy," wrote one of the social media users. Another Twitter user wrote, "Being Human. An Ordinary One. So much love and respect for you dada (sic)."

Arijit's song in Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was recently released by the director Ayan Mukerji. It is a love song titled Kesariya. The song has been shot in the lanes of Varanasi.

The shooting for the upcoming fantasy adventure film has wrapped up in March end. The film apparently is set in two timeframes. The main story is set in present times where Shiva, a young man with superpowers travels 3000 years back in time to learn about weapons like Brahmastra in order to fulfil a mission. The magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.