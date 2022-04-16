KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash's film continues its winning streak as it breaks more records

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HOMBLE PICTURES Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has hit the big screens with a bang. The sequel to the 2018 Kannada action film was long-awaited by the fans. Ever since it was released on April 15, fans are queuing outside cinema halls and most of the shows are going houseful. Prashanth Neel directorial has already broken several records by becoming the biggest opener in India and cemented its position as one of the biggest Indian films of all time. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages on over 12,000 screens across the world in 70 countries. The film earned Rs 165 crore at the worldwide box office on its opening day. The film's Hindi version earned Rs 44 crore on Day 2.

According to Box Office India, "KGF 2 (hindi) has had a super strong hold on the second day as collections are likely to be in the 43-44 crore nett range which will take the film to around 96 crore nett in two days. The second day of the film will still be among the highest single days off all time and probably be sixth or seventh. There will probably be another dip on Saturday and it remains to be seen how far it will go Sunday as mass circuits will again put up huge numbers. "

While the massive advance booking played a major role in the grand opening, the film was expected to have, the actual opening numbers stand testimony to the ever growing 'KGF' fever and all this despite the ongoing season of Ramzan and the current pandemic situation.

Trade analyst, taran Adarsh confirmed KGF Chapter 2's historic opening. He tweeted, "'KGF2' DAY 1: ₹ 134.50 CR... #KGF2 has smashed ALL RECORDS on Day 1... Grosses ₹ 134.50 cr Gross BOC [#India biz; ALL versions]... OFFICIAL POSTER ANNOUNCEMENT..."

In KGF Chapter 2 Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon play lead roles, while Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken and Saran are seen in supporting roles.

